Man United take cautious approach as update on Dorgu's return has emerged

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are adopting a measured strategy regarding Patrick Dorgu’s return from injury, with the club determined not to jeopardise the long-term development of one of their most highly rated young players.



Rather than accelerating his comeback, United are prioritising a careful rehabilitation process, targeting an early April return, according to a source on X.

The decision shows both medical prudence and the club’s commitment to safeguarding elite talent during critical growth phases.

Man United want to protect their key player

Man United view Dorgu as one of the standout prospects within their current squad.

His athleticism, versatility and composure in possession have drawn praise internally, with coaching staff reportedly convinced of his long-term importance to the team’s evolution.

Dorgu was injured during the closing stages (around the 81st minute) of Man United’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. He had to be substituted just minutes after scoring a spectacular long-range goal.

The club’s medical department is said to be unwilling to risk aggravation by rushing him back prematurely.

In recent seasons, United have faced criticism over injury management, making this cautious approach particularly notable.

Dorgu has been important for the Red Devils under Carrick

Dorgu suffered a hamstring injury. While interim manager Michael Carrick initially hoped it was just a severe cramp, subsequent medical scans confirmed a more significant hamstring issue.

Dorgu’s role within the squad has grown steadily. Whether deployed defensively or in more advanced positions, he has contributed impressively to the team’s cause recently.

United’s current campaign has already been disrupted by injuries in key areas, showing the importance of maintaining squad depth without compromising long-term assets.

By resisting the temptation to fast-track his recovery, the club are reinforcing their belief in his future significance.

