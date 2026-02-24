(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Villarreal midfielder Papa Gueye.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 27-year-old La Liga midfielder has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his impressive performances, and they are hoping to secure his signature in the summer.

The report further claims that the Premier League side would be willing to pay €60 million in order to get the deal done. It is no secret that they need no more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park. After Casemiro’s departure, they will need to find a reliable midfielder, and Gueye could be the ideal acquisition.

The Senegalese international has had an impressive season with the Spanish outfit, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well. He will help protect the defensive unit and win the ball back for his team in the middle of the park. Apart from that, he’s excellent at driving the team forward with his dribbling and distribution.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career. It will be interesting to see if he can secure a move to the Premier League in the summer. The Spanish outfit could be tempted to sell him if an offer of €60 million is presented. It is a substantial amount of money, and they will be able to improve multiple areas of the team.

Convincing the player to join Manchester United will not be difficult either. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will be tempted to take on a new challenge if they come calling.