Recently sacked manager 'interested' in Crystal Palace job

Crystal Palace are beginning to shape their managerial plans for the upcoming season, and Sean Dyche has emerged as one of several names under consideration, according to Football Insider.



The experienced Premier League coach is understood to be ‘interested’ in the role at Selhurst Park, viewing it as a potential route back into top-flight management.

However, while Dyche is reportedly open to discussions, sources indicate he is not currently leading the race, as Palace weigh multiple options before making a final decision.

Sean Dyche has plenty of experience in the Premier League

Dyche has been out of work since his departure from Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Previously known for his disciplined, defensively organised approach at Burnley and Everton, Dyche has built a reputation for stabilising clubs in challenging circumstances.

At 54, he brings considerable Premier League experience, a factor that could appeal to Crystal Palace as they assess their next long-term direction.

Dyche is said to view the Palace project as an attractive opportunity, particularly given the club’s established Premier League status and competitive squad core.

Crystal Palace have identified their top manager target

Palace are keeping their options open. Oliver Glasner is expected to see out the remainder of his contract through the summer, giving the hierarchy time to conduct a thorough evaluation process.

Among the prominent candidates is Thomas Frank, who is believed to be under serious consideration following his recent exit from Tottenham.

Palace’s leadership reportedly believe Frank could be motivated to reassert his credentials after a difficult spell in North London.

Former striker Robbie Keane has also attracted attention after impressing in European competition with Ferencváros.

Meanwhile, former England manager Gareth Southgate has been loosely linked as a high-profile alternative.

With multiple profiles under review, the South London club appear determined to make a carefully calculated choice rather than rush into a decision.

