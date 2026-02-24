(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

While the back pages are dominated by Benjamin Sesko’s latest heroics off the bench, Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium owed just as much to the tireless, all-action display of Matheus Cunha.

The Slovenian striker may have provided the “ruthless finish” in the 71st minute to secure the three points, but it was Cunha’s tactical discipline and a singular moment of vision that laid the foundation for Michael Carrick’s latest triumph.

Matheus Cunha puts in incredible performance vs Evertton

Starting on the left flank, Cunha produced what many are calling his most complete performance in a United shirt.

While often lauded for his flair, it was his grit that stood out on Monday night.

According to Statman Dave, Cunha made a staggering 11 defensive contributions across the 94 minutes, including a goal-saving block on James Garner just seconds before United’s winning counter-attack.

Matheus Cunha made 11 defensive contributions in the 94 minutes he played vs. Everton. A huge shift and a decisive moment of quality in attack. ? pic.twitter.com/mr5ryvaYJf — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 23, 2026

His defensive work rate allowed Luke Shaw to venture forward and kept Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner largely quiet.

Cunha is a bastard but he’s our bastard ???#MUFC pic.twitter.com/6ZyGShGPr0 — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) February 23, 2026

However, his most decisive contribution was offensive. Deep inside his own half, Cunha intercepted a loose ball and threaded a brilliant crossfield pass to release Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo’s subsequent square ball found Sesko, who hammered home his third decisive goal in four matches.

Benjamin Sesko scores after coming on as a sub once again to give Manchester United the lead ? pic.twitter.com/rXNYX5sZul — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2026

Michael Carrick yet to lose a game as Manchester United manager

The victory extends Michael Carrick’s remarkable start to life as Manchester United’s interim manager.

Since replacing Ruben Amorim on January 13, Carrick has yet to taste defeat, overseeing six unbeaten Premier League matches (W5, D1).

Under Carrick’s guidance, United have reclaimed a spot in the top four, moving three points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The former midfielder has instilled a new-found resilience in the squad, evidenced by the team’s ability to grind out results late in the game.