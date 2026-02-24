11 defensive contributions, one brilliant pass: Matheus Cunha comes out as unsung hero for Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manchester United players celebrating win vs Everton
(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

While the back pages are dominated by Benjamin Sesko’s latest heroics off the bench, Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium owed just as much to the tireless, all-action display of Matheus Cunha.

The Slovenian striker may have provided the “ruthless finish” in the 71st minute to secure the three points, but it was Cunha’s tactical discipline and a singular moment of vision that laid the foundation for Michael Carrick’s latest triumph.

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United reacts after clashing with Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and...
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Matheus Cunha puts in incredible performance vs Evertton

Starting on the left flank, Cunha produced what many are calling his most complete performance in a United shirt.

While often lauded for his flair, it was his grit that stood out on Monday night.

According to Statman Dave, Cunha made a staggering 11 defensive contributions across the 94 minutes, including a goal-saving block on James Garner just seconds before United’s winning counter-attack.

His defensive work rate allowed Luke Shaw to venture forward and kept Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and James Garner largely quiet.

However, his most decisive contribution was offensive. Deep inside his own half, Cunha intercepted a loose ball and threaded a brilliant crossfield pass to release Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo’s subsequent square ball found Sesko, who hammered home his third decisive goal in four matches.

Michael Carrick yet to lose a game as Manchester United manager

The victory extends Michael Carrick’s remarkable start to life as Manchester United’s interim manager.

Since replacing Ruben Amorim on January 13, Carrick has yet to taste defeat, overseeing six unbeaten Premier League matches (W5, D1).

Under Carrick’s guidance, United have reclaimed a spot in the top four, moving three points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The former midfielder has instilled a new-found resilience in the squad, evidenced by the team’s ability to grind out results late in the game.

 

More Stories Benjamin Sesko Matheus Cunha

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *