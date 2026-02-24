Premier League defender on Newcastle radar as Eddie Howe targets more depth

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly exploring a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno as they assess defensive reinforcements ahead of next season, according to Football Insider.



With concerns over squad depth and durability on the left side of defense, the Magpies are believed to be evaluating options that combine Premier League experience with long-term upside.

Wolves’ worrying league position has given the Magpies advantage to sign Bueno.

Should relegation materialise, key players could become attainable targets and Bueno is among those drawing attention.

Why Newcastle United are looking for a left-back

Newcastle have relied heavily on Lewis Hall in recent campaigns, but recurring fitness issues have prompted internal discussions about strengthening that position.

While Hall remains highly regarded, the club are conscious of the physical demands of competing domestically and in Europe.

There is also awareness that Hall has attracted external interest, including reported monitoring from Manchester United.

Although no immediate departure appears imminent, the Magpies are planning proactively.

Bueno’s development has not gone unnoticed

Bueno has quietly built a strong Premier League résumé. After gaining valuable experience during a loan spell at Feyenoord in the 2024/25 campaign, he returned to establish himself as a regular under manager Rob Edwards.

With 67 Premier League appearances to his name, Bueno offers proven adaptation to the league’s tempo and physical intensity.

He is comfortable advancing into wide areas and contributing in the final third.

Earlier this month, he showcased that ability with a memorable strike that helped Wolves secure a 2-2 comeback draw against title contenders Arsenal.

Having started 19 league matches and accumulated more than 1,700 minutes this season, Bueno has demonstrated durability, an attribute Newcastle value highly given recent injury concerns.

