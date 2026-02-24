Newcastle United would only consider exit of attacker if he demands a move

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly unwilling to entertain offers for striker Nick Woltemade this summer unless the player formally requests a transfer, according to Football Insider.



Despite recent reports suggesting the German forward is unsettled on Tyneside, the club’s official stance remains clear, Woltemade is part of their long-term plans.

After investing significantly to bring him to St James’ Park, Newcastle have little appetite for a swift departure, particularly after just one season in black and white.

Nick Woltemade is currently struggling at Newcastle United

The Magpies signed Woltemade with the expectation that his physical presence and technical ability would strengthen their attacking depth.

Standing out for his height and link-up play, the 24-year-old was viewed as a forward capable of offering something different in Eddie Howe’s system.

His overall numbers, seven goals in 24 Premier League appearances, suggest flashes of promise.

However, his recent dip in form has been more concerning. With just one goal in his last 16 outings across all competitions, questions have surfaced about confidence and adaptation to the Premier League’s intensity.

The Magpies, though, are said to view this as part of a natural adjustment period rather than a decisive verdict on his long-term potential.

German attacker is reporteldy unsettled in England

Reports linking Woltemade with a return to Germany have come as surprising.

Whether dissatisfaction stems from tactical fit, competition for places, or external interest remains unclear.

Newcastle’s position, however, is that no sale will be considered unless the player pushes for an exit.

Should that scenario unfold, the club may reluctantly reassess their options rather than risk retaining an unhappy squad member.

Newcastle United are reportedly evaluating alternative attacking options as a precaution.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has emerged as a potential target should Woltemade depart.

