Premier League club stand firm on midfielder despite interest from Man United

Aston Villa have no intention of parting ways with Amadou Onana this summer, despite renewed interest from Manchester United, according to Football Insider.



The Belgian midfielder remains a central figure in Unai Emery’s long-term project at Villa Park, and the club are determined to resist any approaches as they continue to build toward sustained domestic and European competitiveness.

With United expected to reshape their midfield options in the upcoming transfer window, Onana has once again emerged as a potential target but Villa are not entertaining the idea of a sale.

Amadou Onana has impressed at Aston Villa

Aston Villa invested heavily to secure Onana from Everton, viewing him as a cornerstone of their evolving midfield.

At 24, he combines physical presence with maturity, offering balance in both defensive transitions and build-up play.

Emery reportedly sees the Belgian international as entering his prime and believes further development is likely within the club’s competitive framework.

Man United are planning a summer midfield overhaul

United are preparing for significant changes in midfield. With departures and inconsistent performances prompting reassessment, the recruitment team are evaluating several options, including Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson.

Onana’s Premier League experience and physical profile make him an attractive candidate.

United have tracked him previously, and their need for a commanding midfield presence could prompt a renewed approach.

However, the presence of multiple alternatives on United’s shortlist strengthens Villa’s position.

With demand spread across several targets, Aston Villa are under no immediate pressure to negotiate.

Before Villa completed the signing, both Manchester United and Barcelona had shown interest in Onana.

That previous competition shows his long-standing appeal among elite clubs.

