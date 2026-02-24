(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are tracking Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté as uncertainty continues to surround his contract situation at Anfield, according to L’Interista.



With the French defender approaching the end of his current deal and no agreement yet reached over an extension, Europe’s elite are beginning to position themselves for a potential opportunity.

For Inter, strengthening the defensive line remains a priority heading into the summer window, and Konaté’s profile fits their ambitions.

Liverpool are under a defensive dilemma

Liverpool have relied heavily on Konaté’s physical presence alongside Virgil van Dijk in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most imposing defenders, combining aerial dominance with recovery speed and improved composure in possession.

However, despite recent talks between the player and club officials, a contract renewal has not been finalised.

With time ticking, Liverpool face a delicate act, secure his long-term future or risk losing a prime asset without compensation.

Konaté’s performances during Liverpool’s recent domestic success have only elevated his standing.

His ability to handle elite forwards in high-pressure fixtures makes him a valuable commodity in any market scenario.

Inter Milan are waiting in the wings for Konate

Inter Milan are understood to be closely monitoring developments.

The Nerazzurri, who are leading the Serie A standings right now, are planning for defensive reinforcements as they aim to maintain competitiveness in Serie A and Europe.

Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would represent significant value.

Interest is not limited to Italy. Real Madrid have previously been linked, and other major clubs are likely to assess the situation carefully.

