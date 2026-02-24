Man United turn attention towards 28-year-old midfielder to replace Casemiro

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer rebuild is gathering momentum, with midfield reinforcement emerging as a top priority.



As Casemiro prepares to depart Old Trafford at the end of his contract, the club are intensifying their search for a reliable defensive anchor.

Among the latest names to feature prominently on their shortlist is Nottingham Forest’s Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangaré, according to GiveMeSport.

The 28-year-old has reportedly impressed United’s recruitment team, particularly as the club looks to combine Premier League experience with physical authority in the centre of the park.

Man United are prioritising additions in the midfield

Man United are understood to be targeting two experienced midfield additions this summer.

Recent transfer successes involving players already acclimatised to the Premier League, such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, have reinforced the value of domestic experience.

Alongside Sangaré, United are monitoring a range of options, including Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) and Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart).

However, Sangaré offers a distinct profile compared to those more progressive or technically inclined midfielders.

Sangare could be the ideal Casemiro replacement

Forest midfielder Sangaré is viewed internally as a specialist solution rather than a stylistic gamble.

Standing at 6ft 3in, he provides physical dominance and defensive solidity, traits reminiscent of Casemiro’s peak influence.

Unlike modern deep-lying playmakers who prioritise distribution, Sangaré thrives as a traditional enforcer.

His strength lies in shielding the backline, winning duels and breaking up opposition transitions.

With leadership gaps and inconsistent performances exposed this season, reinforcing defensive stability is viewed as essential to restoring balance at Man United.

