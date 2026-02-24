(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Andrea Cambiaso has quickly evolved into one of the most coveted full-backs in European football.



The Juventus defender’s adaptability, technical quality and tactical intelligence have elevated his standing, placing him firmly on the radar of elite clubs across the continent.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Juventus full-back Cambiaso.

Capable of playing on either flank and even stepping into midfield roles when required, Cambiaso represents the archetype of the modern “system player”, versatile, disciplined and comfortable in possession.

The 26-year-old versatile player has made 35 appearances for the Italian giants this season.

Juventus stance on the future of Cambiaso

Juventus have made it clear that Cambiaso is not actively for sale. Internally, he is viewed as a long-term pillar of the squad and even a potential future captain.

His current contract runs until 2029, and his reported annual salary of around €2.4 million places him comfortably within the club’s wage structure.

However, Juventus’ ambition to reinforce their attacking department, potentially with a marquee striker, introduces a strategic dilemma.

Reports indicate that offers near €50 million were rejected in January. Should negotiations reopen in the summer, Juventus are expected to demand between €60–70 million before engaging seriously.

Liverpool and Man City continue to monitor the full-back

Liverpool are assessing defensive reinforcements as part of their evolving backline structure.

Man City have been consistently linked, as Pep Guardiola values defenders who can invert into midfield and contribute to build-up play. Cambiaso’s intelligence and composure align with that tactical model.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation, viewing his flexibility as a solution for defensive rotation and long-term succession planning.

If Juventus secure financial stability and remain competitive in the Champions League, Cambiaso is likely to stay and potentially extend his deal.

However, should an offer approach €60 million, they may have no other option but to accept it.

