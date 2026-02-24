Watch: Tottenham fans will love what Archie Gray was spotted doing after Kolo Muani’s equaliser vs Arsenal

Archie Gray celebrating for Tottenham with overlay of Archie Gray booting the ball at Arsenal fans
(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

While the 4-1 scoreline in the North London Derby left Tottenham fans with little to cheer about, a new piece of fan-captured footage has provided a rare moment of consolation.

Despite the heavy defeat at the hands of Arsenal, 19-year-old Archie Gray has endeared himself to the Spurs faithful with a display of raw passion and defiance following a crucial first-half equaliser.

Archie Gray launched the ball at Arsenal supporters

Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur clashes with Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal after their side's first goal during the Premier League match between...
(Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

The footage, which has quickly gone viral on social media, captures Gray’s immediate reaction to Randal Kolo Muani’s strike that momentarily leveled the game at 1-1.

The youngster was seen booting the ball with immense force directly toward the section of Arsenal supporters celebrating in the away end.

The video shows Gray launching the ball hard toward the Arsenal fans.

Arsenal fans in the footage could be seen fuming and having a go at the teenage. And on social media, the supporters are calling on for the player to be banned for his actions.

However, for the Tottenham supporters, the action has been hailed as a sign of a player who truly understands the weight of the rivalry.

Gray struggled against Viktor Gyokeres

Despite the viral moment, it was a difficult afternoon for Gray on the pitch. Deployed in a hybrid role, the teenager struggled to contain the physicality and movement of Arsenal attackers, in particular, Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker, who bagged a brace, frequently targeted Gray’s side of the pitch, exploiting the youngster’s inexperience at the elite level.

For Gyokeres’ second goal, he easily outmuscled the youngster before putting the ball past the goalkeeper.

However, if the fan reaction is anything to go by, Gray’s “derby fire” has bought him plenty of applause with a fanbase desperate for players who wear their hearts on their sleeves.

