Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Lens keeper Robin Risser at the end of the season.

According to TEAMtalk, the 21-year-old’s performances for the French outfit have impressed the north London club, and they are looking to sign him as a replacement for Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian has been inconsistent since joining Tottenham, and the club hierarchy has decided to move on from him. They are looking to replace him, and the young French goalkeeper would be ideal for them.

Risser has done quite well this season, and there are rumours that he could be a part of the French World Cup as well. Tottenham have been monitoring him closely and are impressed by his displays. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Other clubs are monitoring his situation as well, and they should move quickly to get the deal done.

Having a reliable goalkeeper, could make a huge difference for Tottenham and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The 21-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for a big club. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Tottenham have the financial muscle to convince the French outfit to sell the player. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with a lucrative offer in the summer. Meanwhile, they will look to get rid of the Italian goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are close to the relegation zone, and they must finish the season strongly to attract elite talent.