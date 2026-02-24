(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are interested in securing his signature. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are hoping to keep him at the club long-term and are looking to agree a new contract with the player.

However, the Netherlands International is not convinced that signing a new contract with Tottenham is the right decision. Tottenham are struggling right now, and they are not in a position to challenge for major trophies. The 24-year-old is an ambitious player who wants to compete at the highest level. Joining Real Madrid will allow him to push for major trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Van de Ven has also been linked with clubs like Liverpool. He will want to compete at the highest level, and leaving Tottenham in the summer could be ideal for him. Meanwhile, his departure would be a huge blow for the London club. They are already expected to lose Cristian Romero, who wants to join a more ambitious team. Losing both of their best defenders in one window would be a catastrophic situation for Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Dutch International to continue at the club beyond the season. However, it seems unlikely.

The 24-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take the next step. Joining an elite club where he can fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League would be ideal for him.