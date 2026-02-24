A general view of fans of Tottenham Hotspur as players of Tottenham Hotspur huddle. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham so far, and they are very close to the relegation zone.

They will look to bounce back strongly and finish the season on a high. According to a report from The Guardian, the owners are now looking to invest heavily in the summer window and are prepared to shatter the rigid wage structure at the club to bring in top-quality players.

The Guardian report claims that Tottenham’s wage bill is the lowest among the big six clubs, and that the owners are prepared to change that to attract top-quality players. Tottenham fans have been calling for more ambition in the transport market for several years, and it seems that their prayers are finally going to be answered. However, they will need to secure safety in the Premier League first. If they are relegated at the end of the season, it would be catastrophic for them, financially.

They have brought in Igor Tudor to steady the ship and help the team bounce back strongly. It remains to be seen whether the former Juventus manager can make his mark. He has had a baptism of fire in the Premier League, so far. Tottenham were humiliated by Arsenal in his first game in charge of the north London club.

He has now demanded a strong reaction from his players for the upcoming matches, and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver. There is no doubt that they have a quality team, and they should be doing a lot better.

There is likely to be a major overhaul of the team in the summer, but everything now depends on their ability to secure safety first.