Leon Goretzka continues to be linked with a move away from Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old German International will be out of contract in the summer, and he is a target for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan. Arsenal tried to sign the player during the January transfer window, but the German International promised Bayern Munich that he would stay put until the end of the season.

Can Arsenal sign Leon Goretzka?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to come back for him at the end of the season. They could use more physicality and drive in the middle of the park, and the 31-year-old could be a useful short-term acquisition. He has plenty of experience and quality at the highest level. Goretzka has been described as a “machine” by Sami Khedira.

Goretzka has won several major trophies throughout his career, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for Arsenal. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for Goretzka. This could be his final opportunity to play for an elite club and fight for major trophies.

Spurs eye Goretzka move

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation as well. According to a report from CFBayernInsider, Tottenham are very much in the race to sign the €250k-a-week German International, who has scored 48 goals for the German club.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. The opportunity to join Inter Milan could be exciting as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in Italy and have regularly fought for major trophies.

Signing a player of his quality and experience for free would be a masterstroke for any club. It remains to be seen where he ends up.