Chelsea centre-back is being targeted by Aston Villa as Emery eyes defensive solidity

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Trevoh Chalobah could find himself at the centre of transfer speculation this summer, with Chelsea reportedly prepared to consider offers for the defender if they secure another senior centre-back.



Aston Villa are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, viewing the 26-year-old as a strong addition to Unai Emery’s defensive unit, according to Football Insider.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

While Chalobah remains a valued squad member at Stamford Bridge, the club’s depth in central defense, coupled with potential incoming signings, may create a pathway for his departure.

Changes are expected in defense at Chelsea

Chelsea are currently navigating extensive depth in defensive positions.

The return to fitness of Levi Colwill has intensified competition for starting positions, and further reinforcements could make minutes even harder to secure.

Chalobah’s versatility, capable of operating centrally or on the right side of a back three, has long been appreciated.

Should a high-profile centre-back arrive, the club may consider cashing in to balance finances and streamline the squad.

Aston Villa hold genuine interest in Chalobah

Aston Villa are believed to be leading the race. Emery’s side are aiming to consolidate their defensive consistency as they continue pushing for European qualification.

Villa’s tactical framework demands defenders who are comfortable in possession while remaining physically assertive, qualities Chalobah offers.

His previous loan spell at Crystal Palace demonstrated his ability to adapt to different defensive systems.

Villa see him as an upgrade capable of adding composure and recovery pace to their backline.

At 26, Chalobah is entering his prime years. For Villa, the opportunity to secure a player with top-flight and European experience could represent significant value.

“As it stands..”: Latest on Liverpool move for €100m star as Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea circle