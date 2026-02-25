Chelsea approach 22-year-old midfielder but face strong Premier League competition

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly taken concrete steps in their pursuit of Ecuadorian midfielder Patrik Mercado, making an approach as part of their ongoing strategy to recruit emerging talent from South America.



The 22-year-old, currently with Independiente del Valle, has attracted growing attention following a series of impressive performances at club and international level, according to TEAMtalk.

While Chelsea appear to be leading the race, they are not alone. Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham are also said to be monitoring the midfielder’s situation as the summer transfer window approaches.

Mercado is a rising talent from Ecuador

Independiente del Valle have built a reputation for developing technically refined young players, and Mercado is the latest graduate to generate international interest.

Comfortable operating as a box-to-box midfielder, he combines ball progression with defensive awareness and has demonstrated composure beyond his years.

His performances have also earned recognition with the Ecuador national team, further elevating his profile.

Scouts across Europe have noted his work rate, positional intelligence and ability to carry the ball through central areas.

Chelsea plan to continue investing in young players

Chelsea have adopted a recruitment model centered on identifying high-upside prospects and integrating them through a structured development pathway.

Under the BlueCo ownership model, a move for Mercado would likely include a loan spell at sister club RC Strasbourg.

Such an arrangement would allow Mercado to adapt to European football in Ligue 1 before making the transition to Stamford Bridge to play in the Premier League.

The pathway has been designed to balance competitive exposure with gradual integration into Chelsea’s first-team environment.

