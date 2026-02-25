(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

According to reports, the Spanish outfit is unwilling to sanction the departure of the French International, and they would only consider selling him if the player formally requests a move.

Tchouameni has also been linked with Tottenham and Chelsea.

Chelsea keen on Aurelien Tchouameni

Meanwhile, Chelsea is looking to make a statement in the transfer market and is prepared to sign the player at the end of the season. They are ready to offer a substantial contract to the French international to convince him to sign. The midfielder is aware of the interest from the Premier League club, but he remains committed to the Real Madrid project.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince him to leave the club at the end of the season.

They could use more control and physicality in the middle of the park. The French international will add defensive steel to the team. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He has been linked with a move to England in the past.

Tchouameni unlikely to leave

Tchouameni is considered an indispensable asset for the Spanish club, and it seems highly unlikely that he will be allowed to leave in the summer. The player is unlikely to force and exit either.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decides to move on to other targets. They need to further improve their team if they want to win league titles or the UEFA Champions League. There is no doubt that the French international would have been a transformative addition for them in the middle of the park, but they will struggle to get the deal across the line.