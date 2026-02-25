Declan Rice, Adam Wharton, Morgan Rogers and Phil Foden of England in action during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 12, 2025 in Enfield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) ENFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Declan Rice, Adam Wharton, Morgan Rogers and Phil Foden of England in action during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 12, 2025 in Enfield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, and they could look to make a move in the future.

The 23-year-old recently signed a long-term contract with the club, but he could be sold if an offer of around £100 million is made, according to GiveMeSport. He is highly rated in the Premier League, and he has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player.

Chelsea could use Morgan Rogers

Chelsea could certainly use his ingenuity in the final third. They have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro. They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and signing the England international would be ideal. However, they need to improve the defensive unit and the goalkeeper as well. Spending £100 million on Rogers could prove to be difficult in the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could use more quality on the flanks. They should look to bring in a specialist wide player instead. Rogers is a top-quality talent, but Liverpool already have someone like Florian Wirtz.

Man United to move for Rogers?

As far as Manchester United are concerned, he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decides to break the Bank for him. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad in the summer. They have other priorities, and investing in Rogers might not be a wise decision.

Also, Aston Villa is well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. It will give them the financial freedom to hold onto their best players. It seems unlikely that the 23-year-old will leave the West Midlands club anytime soon.

Rogers already has 27 goals and 24 assists in 108 appearances for Aston Villa.