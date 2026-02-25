Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the player is valued at £50 million, and the two Premier League teams are keen on him. Meanwhile, Brighton have already made plans to replace him if the Dutch international decides to move on.

Chelsea could certainly use a reliable goalkeeper like Verbruggen, and he would be a major upgrade on Robert Sanchez. The Spanish goalkeeper has been criticised for his inconsistencies, and Chelsea will need to replace him. Signing the Dutch goalkeeper could prove to be a wise decision. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper as well. Guglielmo Vicario has made plenty of mistakes since joining the club, and they need to bring in an upgrade on the Italian. The Brighton star could be the ideal acquisition.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs will pay £50 million in order to sign the Netherlands international. The opportunity to join Chelsea or Tottenham will be exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies.

Verbruggen is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Joining some of the biggest clubs in the country would be a wise decision. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The asking price is quite high for a goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Tottenham is prepared to pay up.