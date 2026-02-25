Borussia Dortmund are preparing for what could be a crucial summer transfer window, with midfielder Felix Nmecha emerging as one of the club’s most valuable assets.



According to Bild, Dortmund would demand a fee in the region of €70 million to consider selling the 25-year-old, who has attracted interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

Nmecha’s situation is described as delicate following his recent move to an England-based agency, a development that has inevitably intensified speculation about a possible switch to the Premier League.

Felix Nmecha is a key asset for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund signed Nmecha from Wolfsburg in 2023 as part of a long-term midfield rebuild.

Since then, the Germany international has developed into a physically dominant, tactically versatile presence in the centre of the park.

Capable of operating as a defensive No. 6 or a box-to-box No. 8, Nmecha combines size, athleticism and progressive ball-carrying.

Felix Nmecha’s stats this season

Competition Appearances Minutes Played Goals Assists Passing Accuracy Yellow Cards Red Cards Bundesliga 23 1,746 2 2 87% 0 0 UEFA Champions League 9 664 3 0 89% 0 0 DFB-Pokal 3 194 0 0 – 0 0 Total 35 2,604 5 2 ~88% 0 0

Chelsea and Man United are stepping up interest

Chelsea and Man United are both believed to be monitoring developments.

United, in particular, are planning midfield reinforcements amid potential departures, while Chelsea continue reshaping their squad with younger, high-upside profiles.

Dortmund may also field offers for winger Karim Adeyemi and striker Serhou Guirassy as part of a restructuring strategy.

Generating significant funds from multiple departures could allow BVB to refresh key areas of their squad.

Nmecha’s future will depend on whether the suitors, Chelsea and Man United in this case, meet Dortmund’s €70 million asking price.

