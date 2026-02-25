Jadon Sancho is clear about his next move as Premier League chapter comes to a close

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho’s future is once again a major talking point ahead of the summer transfer window, with Football Insider suggesting the winger would welcome a return to Borussia Dortmund if the opportunity arises.



The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent, and after a turbulent spell in English football, a move back to Germany could offer both familiarity and revival.

Sancho’s time in the Premier League has been inconsistent, marked by high expectations following his big-money switch from Dortmund to Manchester United and subsequent loan spells at Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Jadon Sancho has struggled in the Premier League

Man United invested heavily in Sancho when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund, expecting him to replicate the explosive form he displayed in the Bundesliga.

However, adaptation issues, managerial changes and fluctuating confidence limited his impact.

Loan spells at Chelsea and Aston Villa followed. While his start at Villa Park was subdued, recent performances have shown glimpses of the creative spark that once made him one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents.

Unai Emery’s renewed faith in him has provided stability, but questions about long-term plans remain.

Dortmund offer a familiar lifeline for the winger

Dortmund represents more than just a former club, it is where Sancho’s reputation was forged.

His combination of flair, vision and directness flourished in the Bundesliga’s transitional style.

A reunion could provide the structured environment and tactical clarity that once brought out his best football.

Interest is not confined to Germany. Several Premier League clubs and Serie A sides are reportedly monitoring his situation, intrigued by the prospect of signing a technically gifted winger without a transfer fee.

