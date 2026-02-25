Leeds will receive much-needed funds before the end of the season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is currently on loan at Hull City, and he has done quite well for the club.

He has scored 11 goals for the Tigers, and they are hoping to sign him permanently at the end of the season. He does not have a future at Leeds, and it makes sense for him to leave the club permanently at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if he can continue to impress with Hull City and help them push for promotion.

Hull City keen on Joe Gelhardt move

Tigers sporting director Jarred Dublin has now vowed that the Championship promotion hopefuls will pursue a permanent transfer.

“Division being probably the most important thing with Joffy in particular,” Dublin told Hull Live. “Where Leeds are, should they maintain Premier League status or come down, so there’s loads of moving parts. On the Joffy one, it’s very clear. I’ve been very vocal, the president, the gaffer, Joffy knows how much we love him, how much we value him, how much we would love to see him continue his Hull City story. That’s case closed on that one. We’ll see what happens.”

Gelhardt needs to leave Leeds

Leeds United will not want to keep the player against his wishes. It is fair to assume that a transfer will be sanctioned in due course.

Gelhardt is no longer a key part of their plans, and it makes no sense for them to keep him at the club. They will look to sell the player and recoup some money from his departure. Meanwhile, the striker is enjoying his football at Hull City and will look to sort out his long-term future so he can focus on his football once again.

