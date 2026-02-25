(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Silva Mexes has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, and Leeds United are closing in on his capture.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, Leeds are expected to sign the 15-year-old Manchester United Academy prospect. They are looking to build a team for the future, and Mexes could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for them.

Silva Mexes is one for the future

The 15-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and he is highly rated across England. He is regarded as one of the finest young talents at the under-16 level.

Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town are interested in signing the player as well, but Leeds United are currently in pole position to secure his signature. They are expected to wrap up the deal imminently. It will be a huge boost for Leeds United if they can get the transfer across the line.

Mexes could be a long-term asset

The 15-year-old could develop into an important player for them with the right guidance. If he manages fulfil his potential with Leeds United in future, he will be able to save millions for them in the transfer market.

The opportunity to join the English club will be exciting for the young Manchester United prospect as well. He will look to establish himself as an important first-team player for the club in future. For now, Leeds will need to nurture him properly and provide him with a clear pathway to the first team.

They have done well to groom young players in the past, and it will be interesting to see if they can help the 15-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

