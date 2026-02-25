Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion on February 14, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the Ajax prodigy Sean Steur.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, all three Premier League clubs have been scouting the player closely in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future. The talented young defensive midfielder has impressed with his performance in the Eredivisie and in Europe.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The 18-year-old could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for all three clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has been an important player for Ajax this season, making 30 appearances across all competitions. Steur has picked up two goals and four assists as well.

He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and it remains to be seen whether Ajax will sanction his departure. He is likely to cost a premium, but the Premier League club certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

Liverpool and Manchester United need more quality in the holding midfield role. Liverpool have been using Ryan Gravenberch in that role, but the Netherlands International is better suited to a central midfield role. The arrival of the 18-year-old could allow the Dutch star to play with more freedom. At Manchester United, he could be the long-term replacement for Casemiro, who will leave the club at the end of the season.

Arsenal already have plenty of depth in the middle of the park, and it will be interesting to see if they are serious about signing the 18-year-old. They might not be able to provide him with regular first-team action.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.