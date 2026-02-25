Man United and Liverpool ready to battle for the signing of rival centre-back

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven is emerging as one of the most attrative defensive names ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all closely monitoring the Dutch international’s situation, with uncertainty surrounding his long-term future in North London.

Despite having several years remaining on his current contract, Van de Ven is reportedly reassessing his options, a development that has placed Spurs on alert during a crucial period for the club.

Micky van de Ven is attracting interest from top clubs

Tottenham secured Van de Ven as a long-term defensive solution, and the 24-year-old has justified that investment with commanding performances.

Known for his pace, aerial strength and composure in possession, he quickly established himself as a pillar of Tottenham’s backline.

His recovery speed in particular has drawn widespread praise, making him well-suited to modern high defensive lines.

With Spurs struggling at the wrong end of the table, the Dutch defender is being linked with a move away from the club with several top clubs eyeing their players.

Liverpool and Man United are targeting Dutch defender

Liverpool are believed to be assessing defensive reinforcements as they plan succession within their backline.

Man United, meanwhile, are expected to overhaul parts of their defense and view Van de Ven as a player entering his prime.

Outside England, Real Madrid are said to admire his profile as part of their ongoing defensive evolution.

Although Van de Ven’s deal runs until 2029, reports indicate that discussions over improved terms have not progressed significantly at Spurs.

