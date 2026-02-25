Florentino Perez and Arne Slot (Photo by Angel Martinez, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus defender, Andrea Cambiaso.

The 26-year-old full-back has been linked with a move away from Italy, and Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential destination. According to reports, Liverpool has made enquiries about the full-back, and it will be interesting to see whether they decide to make an official offer to secure the deal.

Andrea Cambiaso price revealed

He’s likely to cost around €60-70 million. Andrew Robertson has been linked with a move away at the end of the season, and Cambiaso could be his replacement.

The Italian is at the peak of his career, and he has proven himself at a big club like Juventus. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is also monitoring his development. It will be interesting to see the Spanish giants decide to make a move for him. They need more quality in the full-back areas, and the 26-year-old Italian could be a useful acquisition.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, but the asking price is quite steep. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Real Madrid is willing to pay up. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he might be able to justify the investment.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Cambiaso could fancy a new challenge

Cambiaso has shown his quality in Italy, and he could be attracted to the idea of taking on a new challenge now. The opportunity to play in the Premier League or La Liga will be exciting for him. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Both clubs could provide him with a competitive platform and the opportunity to fight for major trophies.

However, it is fair to assume that Juventus might have to be more reasonable in their demands for any move to go through.