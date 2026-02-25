Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Carlos Baleba continues to be linked with a move away from Brighton at the end of the season.

Manchester United are interested in signing the talented young midfielder, and they are the strongest contenders to secure his signature. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and Baleba would be an excellent addition.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Carlos Baleba would be a superb signing

The Cameroon International has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he’s ready for the next step. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world would be exciting for him. He could be the ideal alternative to players like Casemiro. Manuel Ugarte has been quite underwhelming, and Manchester United need an upgrade on him. Signing the Brighton star could be ideal.

As per TEAMtalk, the player is likely to cost around £70 million in the summer, and Manchester United have the financial muscle to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move. Initially, the player was valued at £100 million, but Brighton are expected to lower their asking price in the summer.

Baleba could be a star for Man United

Manchester United are looking to build a team for the future, and the 22-year-old would be an exceptional signing. He has proven himself with Brighton, and he is ready for the next step. Joining Manchester United could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. They have done well to grow young players in the past, and they could help the African improve in the coming months.

It remains to be seen if any other club is willing to compete for his signature in the summer.

Liverpool are also interested in the talented midfielder, and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on his situation. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.