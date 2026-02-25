A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

According to reports, Manchester United are looking to improve the team during the summer transfer window, but they are also looking to weaken a rival. Tonali and Gordon have been exceptional for Newcastle since joining the club, and losing both players would be devastating for the Tyneside club.

Man United plot move for Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali

Manchester United could offer around €170 million in order to sign the two players. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. Newcastle are looking to build a formidable team for the future and will hope to fight for major trophies. Selling their best players to a rival club will not be on their agenda.

However, the two players could be attracted to the idea of joining a bigger club. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down. If a lucrative proposal is made in the summer, Newcastle could be under significant pressure to let the two players leave.

Manchester United is not the only club linked with a move for the two Newcastle players. They have been linked with multiple teams in recent months.

Gordon and Tonali could be useful

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to return to the Champions League at the end of the season and will fight for major trophies next season. They need top-quality players at their disposal, and the likes of Gordon and Tonali could be very useful.

Gordon will add pace, flair and goals from the flanks, and Tonali could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.