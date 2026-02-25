Man United target £61 million midfielder to replace Casemiro in midfield

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s plans for a significant midfield overhaul this summer have placed Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha firmly on their radar.



According to SportBild, the Red Devils are monitoring the 25-year-old as they prepare for potential departures in the defensive midfield department.

With Casemiro set to leave when his contract expires and uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte’s role, United are expected to prioritise reinforcements capable of bringing physicality and athleticism to the centre of the pitch.

Man United are set to make changes in the midfield

Man United are entering a transitional phase in midfield. Casemiro’s anticipated exit marks the end of an era, while Ugarte’s limited opportunities have fuelled speculation about his own future.

Nmecha, who is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League and has recently aligned with an English-based agency, fits that description.

Dortmund are reportedly seeking at least £61 million to sanction a sale, reflecting both his age and potential.

For United, the decision will depend on whether they prioritise a physical anchor or a more creative profile.

Felix Nmecha 2025/2026 Season Stats

Competition Appearances Minutes Played Goals Assists Passing Accuracy Yellow Cards Red Cards Bundesliga 23 1,746 2 2 87% 0 0 UEFA Champions League 9 664 3 0 89% 0 0 DFB-Pokal 3 194 0 0 – 0 0 Total 35 2,604 5 2 ~88% 0 0

Nmecha could add a strong, athletic presence to United

Borussia Dortmund signed Nmecha from Wolfsburg in 2023 for approximately £26 million, and his development in the Bundesliga has attracted attention across Europe.

Standing at 6’4”, Nmecha offers an imposing physical presence. His athletic credentials are equally impressive, with a recorded top speed of 35.4 km/h this season, an indicator of his mobility despite his frame.

Tactically, he provides versatility. Comfortable as a defensive No. 6, he can also operate as a box-to-box No. 8 or push forward to contribute in advanced phases.

He could be the ideal presence in the Man United midfield who are looking for not only strength but also someone who is agile and can pass the ball in forward positions.

