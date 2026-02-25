(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The 24-year-old has had multiple loan spells away from the club in recent years, and Brighton are now prepared to employ him as their first-choice goalkeeper if Bart Verbruggen leaves the club.

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing the goalkeeper, and Rushworth is likely to be his replacement. As per TEAMtalk, Manchester United are keen on the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They could use more quality and depth in the goalkeeping department.

Andre Onana is currently out on loan, but he is likely to be sold permanently in the summer. Rushworth could be the ideal replacement for him. The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for the player. It would be a huge step up in his career. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

The 24-year-old could compete with Senne Lammens for the starting spot. Rushworth is yet to make his senior debut with Brighton.

Meanwhile, Brighton rate him highly and will not want to lose him easily. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. Convincing the player will not be difficult for them, but Brighton are unlikely to make it easy for him to move on.

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the team if they want to fight for major trophies next season. They will look to get back to the top of English football, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Someone like Rushworth would be an excellent acquisition. He could push the Belgian goalkeeper for the starting spot, and the competition for places would help both players improve.