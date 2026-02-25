(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Tottenham has not only reignited their title charge but also sparked a major tactical debate regarding the future of club captain Martin Odegaard.

Following a five-star performance from Eberechi Eze, who netted twice in the North London Derby, experts are warning that Odegaard’s once-guaranteed spot in the starting XI is now under serious threat.

Martin Odegaard starting XI spot no longer guaranteed after Eze masterclass

Eze, a £60 million summer signing from Crystal Palace, looked “absolute class” in an orthodox number 10 role, thriving in a central position supported by the double pivot of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

Ex-Arsenal defender Adrian Clarke was among those to heap praise on Eze, noting that the midfielder “grew three inches taller” after opening the scoring.

Clarke argued that the swagger and drive shown by Eze has now “set the bar” for Arsenal’s creative hub.

When asked about his performance against Spurs, ex-Arsenal defender Adrian Clarke said on talkSPORT: “He was outstanding, wasn’t he?

“This was a really orthodox 10 role, because we had Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi that were flat too.

“He was the guy, central. And I think you’ve got to play quite high to affect the game.

“Make sure you get into the box. He obviously got into the box for both the goals. He wins the ball. He started to win the ball better than he did earlier on in the season.

“We saw that in the build-up to his second. I just thought once he scored the first, Eze grew three inches taller. He started to have a little bit of swagger about him. It was like his stage.

“Some of the little touches and flicks and passes around the corner were a joy to watch. He was absolute class. But he’s set the bar now.

“That has to be the level. You can’t just do it twice a season against Spurs. He has to play with that drive, that purpose, that swagger against everyone. And if he does, Odegaard won’t get back in the team.”

Eze vs. Martin Odegaard

While Odegaard has long been the creative heartbeat of Mikel Arteta’s side, this season’s statistics highlight a shifting of the guard.

Derailed by an ankle injury earlier in the campaign and a more recent knee issue, the Norwegian’s production has dipped compared to Eze’s explosive impact.

Eze’s ability to affect the game high up the pitch and his superior goal-scoring return, including five goals against Spurs alone this season, provide a directness that Odegaard has occasionally lacked in 2026.

Odegaard’s future at Arsenal uncertain

Odegaard has been linked with a move away this summer, with reports suggesting that Arsenal are ready to part ways with their captain.

Arsenal have reportedly set a hefty £80m price tag on Odegaard, who is wanted by several clubs including Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Spanish giants Barcelona have also been linked with him previously.

With the Norwegian’s future uncertain, Eze could very well be the long-term successor of the number 10 role at the club.