Personal terms agreed: Winger on his way out of Man United to join European giants

Marcus Rashford’s future appears increasingly tied to Barcelona, with reports indicating that the on-loan Manchester United forward has reached an agreement in principle over personal terms with the Spanish giants.



While negotiations between the clubs are still ongoing, the framework for a long-term stay at Camp Nou is said to be in place, according to Nicolo Schira.

The 28-year-old has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract running until 2030, signaling Barcelona’s intent to secure his services permanently rather than extend his temporary spell.

Barcelona are determined to sign Marcus Rashford

Barcelona view Rashford as a valuable addition to their attacking rebuild.

His ability to operate across the front line, whether cutting in from the left or playing centrally, fits the demands needed at the club.

Barcelona’s leadership are believed to see Rashford as an experienced yet still prime-age forward capable of adding pace, directness and goal threat.

With financial constraints continuing to shape their transfer policy, negotiating structured deals remains a priority.

Man United have firm stance on the winger

Man United, however, are holding their ground. Sources suggest the club are unwilling to reduce the permanent option clause, reportedly valued between €30 million and €35 million.

From United’s perspective, accepting a lower fee would undermine their negotiating position and long-term financial strategy.

Rashford remains a significant asset, and any departure is expected to be on terms that reflect his market value.

Rashford’s agreement on personal terms suggests he is open to continuing his career in Spain.

After an inconsistent final period at Old Trafford, a fresh environment has reportedly reignited his motivation.

