Man City star linked with emotional return to former club as Etihad exit looms

Everton are weighing up the possibility of bringing John Stones back to Goodison Park, nearly a decade after his departure to Manchester City, according to Football Insider.



With the defender’s contract at the Etihad Stadium set to expire this summer, the Toffees are reportedly open to signing him on a free transfer, a move that would mark a dramatic homecoming.

However, while the romantic element of the deal is undeniable, financial and fitness considerations could complicate negotiations.

John Stones has been highly successful at Man City

When Stones left Everton for £47.5 million in August 2016, he was a raw, highly talented ball playing defender.

Under Pep Guardiola, he evolved into one of the most tactically astute players in world football.

During his ten years at City, Stones amassed a staggering collection of silverware, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, the Club World Cup, and the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League as part of a historic treble.

His crowning achievement at City was his seamless transition into a hybrid defender-midfielder.

His composure to step into the midfield, dictate play, and break opposition lines was a cornerstone of Guardiola’s tactical setup during their most dominant stretches.

In recent years, Stones has been severely hampered by persistent muscle injuries.

He made just 11 Premier League appearances last season and has seen limited minutes in the 2025/2026 campaign, prompting City to sign reinforcements like Marc Guéhi and look toward the future.

Everton supporters would welcome Stones with open arms

While a free transfer removes the need for a transfer fee for Everton, it does not necessarily make the deal easy for David Moyes’ side.

Reports suggest Stones would likely command a substantial signing-on bonus and maintain high wage expectations, reflective of his status and experience.

A return to Merseyside would resonate strongly with supporters who remember his formative years at Goodison Park.

For Everton, signing a player with leadership credentials and title-winning pedigree could provide both defensive reinforcement and symbolic momentum.

Stones could win another Premier League title in possibly his final season at the club as City compete against Arsenal for the league title.

