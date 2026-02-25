Man City midfielder has several offers as he looks to leave the Premier League

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva’s decade-long chapter at Manchester City could be drawing to a close, with multiple clubs across Europe and the United States monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Daily Mail.



The Portuguese playmaker, now 31, is approaching the end of his contract and is believed to be open to a fresh challenge after years of sustained success in England.

Interest has reportedly emerged from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, Portuguese giants Benfica and Serie A contenders Juventus, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League are also keeping tabs on developments.

Bernardo Silva has had a strong influence at Man City

Man City signed Silva from AS Monaco in 2017, and he has since become one of the most tactically intelligent and versatile players in Pep Guardiola’s system.

Comfortable operating in central midfield, wide areas or even deeper creative roles, Silva’s adaptability has made him indispensable during City’s domestic and European triumphs.

His relentless work rate, technical quality and composure under pressure have defined his time at the Etihad Stadium.

However, with his contract entering its final months, both player and club must now consider next steps.

Portuguese midfielder has several offers on the table

Chicago Fire are reportedly exploring ambitious additions to raise the club’s global profile, and Silva’s pedigree fits that vision.

Meanwhile, a romantic return to Benfica, where Silva began his professional career, has long been speculated.

Juventus view Silva as an experienced leader capable of elevating their midfield creativity.

Additionally, financial incentives from the Saudi Pro League remain a possibility.

Whether he chooses a sentimental return, a European challenge, or a new adventure abroad, his departure would mark the end of a significant era at Man City.

Sources: Man City and Arsenal lead race for English youngster with impressive passing accuracy