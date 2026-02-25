Versatile English youngster is being chased by both Man City and Arsenal

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jack Hinshelwood’s rise at Brighton & Hove Albion has been one of the best developments of the 2025/26 Premier League season.



Still only in his early twenties, the academy graduate has evolved into a sophisticated, multi-role performer who embodies the modern game’s demand.

His performances have not only strengthened Brighton’s midfield and defensive structure but have also drawn serious attention from England’s elite clubs, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

As the summer of 2026 approaches, top English clubs, particularly Manchester City and Arsenal, are closely monitoring the youngster.

Brighton youngter is an ideal modern day player

Brighton have built a reputation for nurturing intelligent, technically secure players, and Hinshelwood fits that model perfectly.

The 20-year-old has made 16 Premier League appearances for the club this season.

His composure under pressure is reflected in an 87% passing accuracy rate, even when pressed aggressively.

At 1.82m, he combines mobility with sufficient physical presence to cope with the Premier League’s demands.

Observers have likened his versatility to that of James Milner. Hinshelwood can play in the midfield, as well as in the right-back position.

Man City and Arsenal lead the race

Interest from the so-called “Big Six” has intensified. Man City and Arsenal are understood to be leading admirers, particularly given Pep Guardiola’s and Mikel Arteta’s preference for young, homegrown players.

Liverpool and Chelsea also view him as a long-term investment, valuing both his technical reliability and homegrown status.

With a contract running until June 2028, Brighton are negotiating from strength.

Brighton would demand between €45-55 million, a figure above his current market valuation but justified by his age, adaptability.

