Man United targeting England international to replace captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly evaluating a summer move for Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, as the club begin mapping out potential changes in their attacking midfield department, according to Daily Mail.



With uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of captain Bruno Fernandes, United are believed to be identifying contingency options and Gibbs-White has emerged as a leading candidate.

The England international’s contract reportedly contains a £60 million release clause, signed after previous transfer interest from Tottenham.

That clause could prove pivotal if United decide to formalise their interest.

Morgan Gibbs-White has impressed in the Premier League

Man United are searching for creativity balanced with work ethic, and Gibbs-White offers both.

His influence at Nottingham Forest has been significant, combining flair in possession with relentless pressing out of it.

Unlike traditional No. 10s who operate exclusively between the lines, Gibbs-White thrives in multiple roles.

He can function centrally, drift wide on either flank, or drop deeper to assist in buildup phases. His adaptability would provide tactical flexibility in a modern, high-intensity system.

Equally important is his defensive commitment. Known for tracking back and pressing aggressively, he follows the demands of contemporary Premier League football.

Danny Murphy has described Gibbs-White as a ‘special’ player in the past.

Man United are expected to face competition

Interest in Gibbs-White is not limited to Man United.

Manchester City and other domestic rivals are reportedly monitoring his situation.

Given his age profile and proven Premier League pedigree, any transfer pursuit is likely to spark competitive bidding.

Fernandes remains central to United’s creative structure, but with his contract running until 2027 and ongoing speculation about lucrative overseas offers, the Red Devils are making plans for the future.

United are preparing for change and Gibbs-White is firmly in their sights.

