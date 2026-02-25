(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit at the end of the season, and they have identified Flaco Lopez as a target.

According to journalist Diego Firmino, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Palmeiras striker and could make a move in the summer. The player will cost around £35-40 million in the summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Flaco Lopez has done well in Brazil

He has 62 goals and 18 assists in 190 appearances for the Brazilian club, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He is on the radar of clubs like Fulham and West Ham United as well.

Lopez is a talented player with a bright future, and he could be a useful acquisition for Tottenham. The North London club needs to add more quality to its attacking unit. They need someone who can compete with Dominic Solanke for the starting spot. Competition for places could help both players improve. Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net consistently, and Tottenham need more quality in that area of the pitch.

Chelsea and Tottenham ready to dump first-team stars for £50m Premier League sensation

Lopez could be a useful option

The 25-year-old South American could share the goal-scoring burden with the Tottenham striker. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him. It would be a major step in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

The asking price seems quite steep, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham is willing to break the Bank for him. They need to improve multiple areas of their squad and will look to sign players for lower fees.

Asking price slashed by £30m: Man Utd lead race for Liverpool & Spurs target