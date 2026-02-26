(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear set to complete their first outgoing deal of the summer, with reports from Turkey indicating that an agreement has been reached with Beşiktaş for the transfer of goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.



The proposed move, reportedly worth around €5 million (£4.3 million), would mark the end of Bayındır’s short and largely unsettled spell at Old Trafford, according to Fanatik, as reported by The Standard.

The Turkish international joined United as a deputy to André Onana but has struggled to cement himself as a long-term solution in goal.

Bayındır never truly established himself at Man United

Man United signed Bayındır with the intention of strengthening competition behind Onana.

However, circumstances thrust him into the spotlight during periods when Onana’s performances dipped.

While Bayındır showed composure in isolated appearances, he was unable to fully convince as a permanent No.1.

The arrival of additional goalkeeping options further complicated the hierarchy, and it became increasingly clear that United would reassess their depth in the position.

Reports suggest Beşiktaş previously attempted to secure his signature in January, only for United to halt negotiations late in the window as they weighed squad balance.

Goalkeeper will have an opportunity to revive his career

A return to Turkey with Besiktas offers Bayındır the chance to reclaim regular first-team football.

At 26, he remains in his prime years for a goalkeeper, and consistent minutes could help revive the trajectory that once made him one of Turkey’s most highly regarded prospects.

For United, the sale represents both financial recoupment and clarity as they continue reshaping the squad.

Clearing space in the goalkeeping department may pave the way for further adjustments as United look to stabilise one of the most scrutinised positions in the squad.

