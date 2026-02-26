Aston Villa name price tag to Chelsea for Morgan Rogers

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Chelsea are maintaining strong confidence in their ability to land Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer, even as Villa insist that only a truly exceptional offer would prompt them to consider a sale.



The 23-year-old has rapidly emerged as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young attackers, and his rising profile has inevitably drawn attention from Stamford Bridge.

However, prising him away from Villa Park will not be straightforward, particularly given the financial benchmark set by Jack Grealish’s £100 million move to Manchester City in 2021, according to TEAMtalk.

Aston Villa are not looking to sell Rogers

Aston Villa regard Rogers as a cornerstone of their long-term project.

Under Unai Emery, the midfielder has flourished in an advanced role, combining creativity, physical presence and goal scoring quality.

Villa sources have repeatedly signalled that only an “extraordinary” proposal would open discussions.

Given Grealish’s record-breaking sale to Manchester City, any bid for Rogers would likely need to exceed that figure to gain serious consideration.

Chelsea hold long term interest in English midfielder

Chelsea have tracked Rogers for years. Their co-director of recruitment, Joe Shields, played a key role in bringing the player into Manchester City’s youth system earlier in his career, a connection that strengthens the London club’s internal knowledge of his development.

Chelsea view Rogers as a dynamic, modern attacking midfielder capable of operating centrally or drifting wide.

His ball-carrying ability, pressing intensity and goal contributions align with the club’s strategy of assembling technically gifted, high-ceiling talents.

