Barcelona prepare big money move for Man City attacker as statement signing

Barcelona are already laying the groundwork for a decisive summer rebuild, with reports in Spain suggesting that Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush has emerged as a serious attacking target.



The 27-year-old is understood to be viewed as a viable alternative to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, as new head coach Hansi Flick refines the squad to fit his tactical philosophy, according to Sport.

Alongside their interest in Marmoush, the Catalan giants are also moving to secure João Cancelo on a permanent basis after an impressive loan spell.

Man City star is seen as an ideal player for Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly confident that Marmoush could be attainable for a fee below €75 million, a figure considered manageable given current market inflation for proven forwards.

The Egypt international has impressed since joining Man City, demonstrating versatility across the front line.

Football pundit and former Man City defender Andy Morrison has described Marmoush as a ‘great talent‘.

Comfortable operating as a central striker or drifting wide, Marmoush combines explosive pace with intelligent movement, attributes that align well with Flick’s preference for fluid, high-pressing systems.

Barcelona’s sporting department is believed to value his work rate and transitional threat, seeing him as a forward capable of stretching defences while maintaining tactical discipline.

Talks continue at Barca to sign Cancelo

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also informed representatives of João Cancelo of their intention to explore a permanent deal, as per Sport.

The 31-year-old, currently on loan from Al Hilal, has re-established himself as a reliable outlet on the flank since arriving in January.

Although no purchase option was included in the loan agreement, Barcelona are expected to open negotiations over a transfer fee.

