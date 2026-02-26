Liam Rosenior, Manager of Chelsea, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on February 21, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest defender Murillo during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from Liverpool for his signature, but Chelsea are currently leading the race. The report from TEAMtalk claims that Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are also monitoring the 23-year-old Brazilian defender.

He’s likely to cost around £60-70 million in the summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea are showing “strong and serious” interest in signing the South American. They need to tighten up at the back, and a quality central defender will be a priority for them heading into the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need a quality defender as well. Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract in the summer, and they need to replace him. Signing the Brazilian defender could prove to be a step in the right direction. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to spend that kind of money on the player.

Murillo has proven himself in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he’s ready to join a bigger club now. His representatives are currently exploring a move to a top-six team. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The asking price might seem expensive right now, but the player is young and could justify the investment in the future.

Chelsea or Liverpool will be attractive destinations for the young defender, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will look to join a club. He will be able to compete at a high-level regularly and fight for trophies.