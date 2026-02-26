Contract stalemate with key player could be a sign of worry for Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo’s resurgence at Manchester United has reignited optimism around one of the club’s brightest academy graduates.



Yet despite his return to prominence under head coach Michael Carrick, formal talks over a new contract have not yet begun, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old midfielder remains tied to Old Trafford until 2027, with the club holding an option for an additional year.

While there is no immediate contractual urgency, Man United are aware of the importance of securing the long-term future of a player widely regarded as central to their rebuild.

Mainoo has managed to revive his Man United career

Mainoo’s trajectory this season has been anything but straightforward. Under former manager Ruben Amorim, he struggled for opportunities and did not start a single Premier League match.

That period fuelled speculation about a potential departure, particularly as European clubs monitored his situation.

However, Carrick’s appointment marked a turning point. Mainoo has started each of the new manager’s Premier League fixtures, re-establishing himself as a key component in midfield.

His composure in possession, spatial awareness and ability to dictate tempo have been vital in stabilising United’s performances.

Red Devils have no intention of letting the youngster leave

United reportedly blocked any possibility of a January exit, signalling their belief in his long-term value.

Carrick’s system appears to suit Mainoo’s strengths. Rather than being isolated defensively, he has been deployed in roles that maximise his technical control and progressive passing.

Internally, United are understood to view him as a foundational figure for the coming years.

While contract discussions have yet to formally commence, the club’s intention is to reward his progress with improved terms in due course.

