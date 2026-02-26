Daniel Farke is under increasing pressure as Leeds manager. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt is currently on loan at Hull city and he is expected to leave the club permanently in the summer.

The Tigers will look to sign him permanently, and Leeds United are prepared to sanction his departure for a fee of around £3-5 million, as per TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old does not have a future with them, and it makes sense for the Premier League club to sell him permanently.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Meanwhile, the player will look to sort out his long-term future as well and focus on his football. He has done quite well for the Tigers during his loan with them, and joining them permanently would be ideal for him. At 23, he needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential. Returning to Leeds United would not make any sense for him, especially when he is unlikely to get opportunities with them.

It will be interesting to see if Hull City is willing to pay the asking price for the talented striker. He could be a long-term asset for them, and he could easily justify the investment in future. It could be a deal worth doing for them. The 23-year-old has 11 goals to his name in the Championship this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds should look to bring in a quality striker at the end of the season as well. Selling their fringe players will help them raise funds for their own signings. They are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if they can stay up. They have a talented team and they will be desperate to established themselves as Premier League regulars.