Wolves will be busy in January. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Yacine Titraoui has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and Wolves are keen on securing his signature.

The 22-year-old Algerian International has done quite well for Royal Charleroi SC. His performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Wolves can get the deal done.

The player will cost around €8 million, but a move is far from complete. The midfielder is currently waiting to see whether Wolves can stay up in the Premier League, per AfricaFoot. It is unlikely that he will join a club in the championship next season. Wolves are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table, and they are highly likely to go down at the end of the season. It will certainly affect their ability to attract quality players in the summer.

Meanwhile, a report from AfricaFoot has already confirmed that Leeds United and Sunderland are also interested in the player. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for him in the summer. The 22-year-old midfielder is a useful acquisition for both clubs, and the reported asking price is quite reasonable. He will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could easily justify the investment in future.

The Algerian has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful acquisition for Leeds or Sunderland. Both clubs are looking to cement their place in the Premier League next season, and they are far more likely to remain in the top flight than Wolves.