Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid speaks to the audience (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to sign the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the end of the season.

According to reports (h/t Football365), they would be prepared to offer €100 million in order to sign the player. Real Madrid will find it difficult to ignore the offer if it is presented. The report claims that Liverpool are looking to rejuvenate their midfield unit and they are looking to bring in players who will add stamina, intensity and technical ability.

The French International could be the ideal acquisition for them. He can operate as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, or a defender. His versatility makes him an attractive option for the Premier League champions.

The arrival of the French International could allow Ryan Gravenberch to operate with more freedom. The Netherlands International has been used as a defensive midfielder, but he is better suited to central midfield.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an official proposal in the coming months. They need to improve the team if they want to win trophies. Signing the Real Madrid star could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He has shown his quality in La Liga and with his country. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football. He will look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.

Real Madrid need to improve multiple areas of their team in the summer, and turning down €100 million for the French International will be difficult for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.