"Liverpool could be such a destination" - Father tips right-back son to make Anfield move

Liverpool’s summer planning has reportedly extended to Galatasaray’s Roland Sallai, with the Hungarian international’s father revealing that contact has been made regarding a potential move.

While no formal bid has materialised, the comments have sparked intrigue, particularly given Sallai’s versatility and Liverpool’s current needs.

At 28, Sallai is not a conventional developmental signing.

Instead, he represents a mature, adaptable profile, one that could provide immediate depth in multiple roles.

Father’s comments stir Liverpool interest

Speaking to Hungarian outlet Blikk, Tibor Sallai addressed the growing speculation.

“Roli feels good here, he loves the club, he doesn’t want to leave at any cost, but I think he still has one big step left in his career, a really big club,” Tibor Sallai told Blikk.

“From here, he can only sign for a team that is truly one of the top teams in the world. Liverpool could be such a destination, and I admit, I wouldn’t be surprised if this club change happened now.”

Those remarks suggest that while the player is content at Galatasaray, the prospect of joining Liverpool would represent a career-defining opportunity.

Reds could make a move for a new right-back

Roland Sallai of Galatasaray
Roland Sallai of Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Sallai joined Galatasaray in 2024 after impressing as an attacking winger for Freiburg and the Hungary national team.

However, this season he has been redeployed primarily as a right-back, a transition that has enhanced his defensive awareness without compromising his attacking instincts.

That positional evolution is particularly relevant. Liverpool have encountered instability on the right side of defense, and Sallai’s combination of forward thrust and defensive discipline could offer a flexible solution.

His existing chemistry with Hungary teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez could play a role if Liverpool make a move to sign him.

Whether this link develops into a formal pursuit will depend on Liverpool’s need for a new right-back this year.

