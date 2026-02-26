(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Portuguese International midfielder Joao Neves has been linked with a move away from PSG, and he is a target for Liverpool and Manchester City.

According to SportsBoom, PSG will demand €160 million for the player in the summer. Real Madrid is also monitoring his situation, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Liverpool could use more creativity and control in the middle of the park, but it seems unlikely that they will pay the asking price for the Portuguese international. He could become the most expensive midfielder in the world if he moves to the Premier League.

Liverpool need to improve multiple areas of the team in the summer, and they are unlikely to be able to afford him.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are very interested in the player, and they believe he could be the “perfect signing” for them. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep, and the PSG star would be ideal.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are also interested in the player. They have the financial muscle to pay a premium for him, but the €160 million asking price could be a problem for any club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The midfielder has been exceptional for PSG, and he has a contract with them until 2029. They will not want to lose a player of his quality anytime soon. It is no surprise that they are holding out for an absurd fee for him.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be appealing to the Portuguese international, but PSG will need to be reasonable with their asking price.