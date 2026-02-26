Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, acknowledges the fans following the teams victory in the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on February 23, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Gambian defender Sedi Kinteh from Tromso.

According to a report from Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are hoping to sign the 19-year-old defender at the end of the season. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Premier League club, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Manchester United are looking to build a team for the future, and the African could prove to be a solid long-term investment. He is highly rated across Europe, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football. He could develop into an important player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

They need more depth and quality in the central defensive unit. Harry Maguire is in the twilight stages of his career, and Kinteh could be the ideal long-term replacement. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United come forward with an official proposal to sign the defender at the end of the season.

Tromso will not want to lose the player easily, but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if there is a suitable offer on the table. The 19-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Manchester United as well, and he is likely to have his head if there is a concrete proposal from the Red Devils.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young defender. He will want to play regularly at the highest level, and the move to England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also interested in the defender. They need to tighten up at the back, and the 19-year-old would be a long-term investment. They could groom him into an important first-team player.