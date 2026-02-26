Michael Carrick, Head Coach of Manchester United, shows appreciation to the fans following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Pape Gueye has been linked with a move away from Villarreal, and Manchester United are interested in signing the player.

They have been following the 27-year-old closely, and they could look to make a move in the summer. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They have identified the Senegal International as a replacement for Casemiro, as per Footmercato.

The Brazilian is expected to leave Manchester United in the summer, and they will need to replace him properly. Signing the Senegal International could prove to be a wise decision. He has been a very important player for the Spanish club, and he was excellent with his country during the AFCON as well.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career. He would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will look to fight for trophies with them. Gueye has been described as an “important” player for Villarreal.

Manchester United need a player with his skill set, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly. They have the financial muscle to convince Villarreal.

The 27-year-old midfielder will help Manchester United improve defensively in the middle of the park. He will help with the ball back for his team and protect the defensive unit. The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. It will be interesting to see if he can make an immediate impact in the Premier League next season.